Analyst Points Out Key Draft Trend With Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have never been shy about valuing speed, and one analyst believes that trend is not going anywhere.

Following the release of wide receiver forty-yard dash times from the NFL Combine, Daryl Ruiter offered a simple but telling observation about Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

“Andrew Berry LOVES fast WRs,” Ruiter posted on social media.

It may sound obvious, but history backs up the statement.

Berry has consistently prioritized explosiveness at the wide receiver position. Whether through the draft or free agency, Cleveland has targeted players who can stretch the field vertically and threaten defenses with speed. In today’s NFL, creating space is everything, and few traits force defensive coordinators to adjust like pure acceleration.

Last season, after the draft, the Browns signed Isaiah Bond, who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. In 2021, he drafted Anthony Schwartz in 3rd round, who ran a 4.26 40-yard dash.

This year’s Combine once again showcased an impressive group of receivers.

The Browns’ offense is in a transitional period. With uncertainty at quarterback and a desire to get more explosive, adding another dynamic receiver makes sense.

Of course, speed alone does not guarantee success. Route running, hands, football intelligence, and durability matter just as much. Cleveland has learned that simply drafting fast players is not enough if they cannot consistently produce on Sundays.

Still, the pattern is clear. Berry values athletes who can tilt the field.

As the draft approaches, it would not be surprising to see the Browns connected to receivers who posted top-tier testing numbers. Whether in the early rounds or later on day three, Cleveland may once again chase that element of game-breaking speed.

