Details Emerge About Isaiah Bond’s New Browns Contract

The Cleveland Browns are adding another pass-catcher to their roster.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, they agreed to sign former Texas WR Isaiah Bond.

Bond announced on social media that he would sign a deal with the Browns on Thursday.

Per Cabot, this will be a three-year contract, and he will travel to Cleveland to put pen to paper once the team returns from their trip to Philadelphia on Sunday.

“Former Texas WR Isaiah Bond arrived in CLE Sat night and is set to sign a 3 yr deal w/the #Browns today after charges were dropped. Was a 3rd rnd projection who runs a 4.39. Played for Browns OC Tommy Rees at Alabama,” Cabot posted on X.

As Cabot pointed out, Bond was projected as a third-round selection and ran a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Moreover, he also played under offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Alabama.

Bond didn’t have a good final season in college, but more than that, he was facing some sexual assault allegations, which obviously threw a big wrench in his draft stock.

He went undrafted as a result, but now that the accusation has been no-billed and he faces no further criminal charges, he’s looking to make the most of this opportunity.

While the NFL is reportedly set to investigate the case, Cabot also believes he’s unlikely to face any sort of discipline or suspension since the case was thrown out.

If he does sign a deal, he’ll join a less-than-impressive WR room featuring the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash as the primary pass-catchers.

That means he should have more than enough opportunities to not only make the roster but also climb his way up the depth chart, especially given his familiarity with Coach Rees and his system.

