Analyst Points To 1 Player As ‘Biggest Question Mark’ For 2024

Now that the Browns have wide receiver Amari Cooper back at training camp, the roster that GM Andrew Berry constructed this season is nearly complete.

Offensively, a host of players return this year after suffering season-ending injuries in 2023.

On the defensive side, reigning 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett anchors a strong front four with some of the best cornerbacks in the game manning the backfield.

With talent at all positions on the roster, analyst Dan Orlovsky does not see many positions where the team has more questions than answers.

Yet on the “Afternoon Drive on The Fan” Tuesday evening, Orlovsky was able to point to the one athlete who remains the team’s unknown commodity heading into the 2024 NFL regular season: quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“There’s not a ton of flaw on the football team, and ironically, the biggest question mark on the football team is the most expensive player,” Orlovsky said on the radio program, pointing to Watson.

The analyst added that the way the Cleveland offense utilizes Watson will determine how successful the quarterback – and ultimately the team – will be in 2024.

Orlovsky said he considers the roster Cleveland built this year to be among the top in the AFC, rivaling the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs as his other top rosters in the conference.

The analyst went through the defensive positions, calling only the inside linebacker position as the unit’s potential weakness.

Offensively, Orlovsky praised the receivers as a strength for the offense, praising wide receivers Amari Cooper and second-year athlete Cedric Tillman as strong pieces while also complimenting tight end David Njoku.

