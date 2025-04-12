Analyst Predicts Browns’ No. 2 Pick After Signing Joe Flacco

With the Tennessee Titans believed to be taking Miami’s Cam Ward with the top overall selection, the Cleveland Browns now have the most unpredictable draft selection with the team’s subsequent pick.

Many analysts have predicted the Browns will take one of three players with that pick, going with both a pair of offensive teammates and a defensive stalwart among their guesses.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was seemingly eliminated from the conversation after Friday’s news that veteran Joe Flacco signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

Now, analysts believe the Browns have two primary options: wide receiver Travis Hunter and defender Abdul Carter.

Daryl Ruiter is among the individuals who believe the Browns will take an offensive weapon with the No.2 pick.

Ruiter pointed to Hunter as the Browns’ likely choice with the No. 2 overall selection after Flacco rejoined the franchise this week.

“The Browns need to take him second overall. You’re going to see some Joe Flacco to Travis Hunter. I’m calling my shot,” Ruiter said.

"The #Browns need to take him second, overall. You're going to see some Joe Flacco to Travis Hunter. I'm calling my shot." ➡️ @RuiterWrongFAN & @andy_baskin on where the #Browns go with the No. 2 pick now with Joe Flacco back ⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/BshZTymrqD pic.twitter.com/JNesSNKBjj — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 11, 2025

Hunter has been a rumored target for weeks.

Offensively, he was Colorado’s leading receiver despite playing the majority of snaps on both sides of the football in 2024.

He finished with 96 catches, 1,258 yards, and 15 touchdowns for the Buffaloes in 2024.

Cleveland could pair Hunter with Jerry Jeudy, forming a strong combination for the Browns.

Jeudy had a breakout performance in 2024, finishing with his first 1,000-yard season after joining the Browns via trade from the Denver Broncos.

NEXT:

Ian Rapoport Reveals What He's Hearing About Browns' Draft Plans