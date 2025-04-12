Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns’ front office can now breathe a sigh of relief after signing quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year deal on Friday.

Cleveland had only one healthy signal-caller on the roster before Flacco’s signing.

Now that Cleveland has addressed one of its major offensive voids, the franchise can choose to fill another need with the team’s coveted No. 2 selection in the draft.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed what he is hearing about the Browns’ draft plans now that Flacco has been signed.

“The hope is to go into the draft, draft the best player available, and not need anything. The Browns are now in that position. That’s basically how I would characterize the signing today of Joe Flacco … This does not take them away from anything. Could they take a quarterback? Of course they could. Could they take him in the first round? Of course they could, ” Rapoport said.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Browns signed Joe Flacco, but are still open to several options at QB. pic.twitter.com/8LZwvJzBxw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2025

Rapoport noted that Cleveland will continue scouting quarterbacks in this year’s draft and may settle on a prospect the team wants to develop into a full-time starter.

It also opens the door for the Browns to take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter in the first round, a move that looked unlikely before the Flacco signing.

Flacco has experience mentoring young quarterbacks, as he spent last season in the Indianapolis quarterback room with Anthony Richardson.

The Colts swapped starters on multiple occasions, benching both Richardson and Flacco in favor of the other player during the season.

NEXT:

Mike Mayock Says Rumored Browns QB Prospect Could Be 'A Diamond'