Analyst Predicts Browns’ QB Room In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to figure out ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

They have holes at multiple positions, but the most pressing is in their quarterback room.

Jameis Winston isn’t expected to be back, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been traded, getting rid of the two players who started the most games for them in 2024.

They did acquire Kenny Pickett when they traded Thompson-Robinson away, who stands alone in their quarterback room, at least for players who have a chance of suiting up in 2025.

Deshaun Watson isn’t likely to play a snap next year, which is why the Browns are still looking for quarterback options.

While they haven’t acquired a long-time veteran yet as many expected them to, analyst Ryan Tyler has an idea of what the Browns’ quarterback room will look like for the 2025 season.

In a recent edition of Josh Cribbs’ show, Tyler indicated that the Browns will draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick and also make a move for Kirk Cousins, giving them three options at the position.

How would you feel about this QB room after the NFL draft? Kirk Cousins

Shedeur Sanders

Kenny Pickett Should the Browns consider taking 2 QBs in this year's draft? pic.twitter.com/D1GvnHB15F — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) March 16, 2025

In this situation, it would most likely be a battle between Sanders and Cousins for the starting role, with Pickett being QB3.

Sanders might need some time to sit behind a veteran and learn the ropes of the NFL, and Cousins could be a valuable mentor for him during his rookie campaign.

At this point, however, the Atlanta Falcons have been adamant that they’d like to keep Cousins on the roster, so it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out if that is the case.

