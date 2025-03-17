Insider Urges Browns To Make Unusual Move In NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is over a month away, and like fans of other teams around the league, Cleveland Browns fans are anxiously waiting to see what this team is going to do.

There are pressing needs at several positions, with quarterback being the most important.

Cleveland is expected to address this with their No. 2 overall selection, but analyst Mary Kay Cabot doesn’t think they should stop there, as she mentioned in a recent article on Cleveland.com.

“I think they should draft two quarterbacks with their 10 picks in this draft, and take another swing at it next year if it doesn’t work out. With rookie salaries so reasonable, teams can chances on quarterbacks in the first round and not be afraid to fail,” Cabot said.

In Cabot’s mind, it’s more than reasonable to take two chances at the quarterback in this year’s draft given how inexpensive rookie contracts are.

The team is on the hook for an exuberant sum of money with Deshaun Watson’s contract, a player who is unlikely to suit up for the Browns in 2025.

With that in mind, rookie contracts could look favorable to the front office, and if they’re unable to land a player like Kirk Cousins, this could be their best option.

Even the most highly-touted rookies don’t pan out in the NFL, and some surprise diamonds in the rough can be found in Round 3 and later.

If the Browns find someone unexpected in the later rounds, it could not only solve their problems under center but also give them plenty of wiggle room with contracts in the offseason following the 2025 campaign.

The prospect of drafting two quarterbacks is intriguing, and it will be interesting to see if the team will take Cabot’s advice to heart on draft day.

