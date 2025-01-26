Shedeur Sanders Had Interesting Answer About His No.1 Trait

Shedeur Sanders emerged as a standout quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes this season, delivering remarkable statistics that caught the nation’s attention.

With 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, Sanders led the nation with an impressive 74.0% completion rate.

He dominated the Big 12 in multiple categories, including yards, touchdowns, yards per attempt, and yards per game.

Despite his eye-popping numbers, Sanders remains grounded, focusing on what he believes truly matters for a quarterback.

When discussing his strengths, he emphasized something beyond raw statistics: decision-making.

This perspective aligns perfectly with the expectations of the Cleveland Browns’ new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees.

“So I don’t ever let anything alter my mind or let anything get in the way of me not being in my right mind. Decision-making at the quarterback position for my skill set, with what I like to do, sit in the pocket and throw it, that’s the best attribute,” Sanders explained.

Shedeur Sanders was asked what is the most important attribute for a QB to have in the NFL. “Decision-making.” https://t.co/3iUMoGC1lN pic.twitter.com/CqjfyYIAMG — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 25, 2025

His comments seemed to echo Rees’ recent introductory press conference, where the new coach outlined his vision for the quarterback position.

Rees stressed the critical nature of quarterback decision-making, noting that signal-callers face crucial choices 60, 70, or even 80 times during a game.

“So, I’ve always started with the ability to make quick decisions and make the right decisions. So if you said one thing over the other, I want a decision-maker at that position,” Rees stated.

"I want a decision-maker at that position"@T_Rees11 knows what he's looking for at the QB position pic.twitter.com/N1z2dWJrK0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 23, 2025

He highlighted the importance of prompt, precise decision-making, stressing that, above all, he wants a quarterback who excels at making tough choices under pressure.

Sanders’ approach perfectly captures this philosophy.

While his statistics are impressive, his focus on mental acuity and decision-making sets him apart as a quarterback who understands the nuanced demands of the position beyond simple number-crunching.

NEXT:

Rumored Browns QB Prospect Has Underwhelming Pro Comparison