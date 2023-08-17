Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Predicts How Deshaun Watson Will Open The 2023 Season

Analyst Predicts How Deshaun Watson Will Open The 2023 Season

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to his teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

How long will it take for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to knock the rust off this year?

Not long at all, according to one analyst.

In an interview with ESPN Cleveland, Michael Lombardi told host Tony Rizzo he expects Watson to start this season with a bang.

See the whole clip below.

“I think the (AFC) North is so good this year, I’m not sure you can start slow. I think you gotta kind of win those close games. He’s gotta play well from the get-go, and I think he will.”

It’s no secret Watson faced several distractions last season, albeit a result of his own actions.

Now, with no suspension looming over him, Watson can fully focus on his play on the field.

That alone should help him get more comfortable under center.

Because of no suspension, Watson won’t be thrust into the starting lineup in the middle of the season.

He’ll have his role set from Week 1, a benefit for both himself and the rest of the offense.

Lombardi is right in that the AFC North is a tough division.

In that interview, he notes the Cincinnati Bengals’ slow starts the past two years have still led to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.

Watson and the Browns need to get off to a fast start and win the close ones.

The Jets game, the Falcons game, the Chargers game, and a couple of others were decided by just one possession last season.

Some of those, the New York game specifically, were just utter collapses.

Perhaps elite quarterback play would have made the difference in those games.

Three of the first four games this year are against divisional opponents.

High-level play is exactly what Cleveland needs from Watson in 2023, early and often.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a 16-yard touchdown run by Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Places Browns As AFC North Favorites This Season

5 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names 1 Reason Why Browns Are 'Overlooked' In The AFC

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Shares Her Concerns About Deshaun Watson

4 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Concerns About Key Browns Unit

23 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Accuses Eagles Of Taking 'Cheap Shots' During Joint Practices

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns after a successful field goal in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cade York Shows Signs Of Improvement At Practice

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About Browns Dominating Eagles In 1 Area

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Has High Praise About His Tandem With Elijah Moore

2 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Gets Candid On His Connection With Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Offers Explanation To Kevin Stefanski's Comments On Cade York

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Has Unclear Response To Latest Injury Scare

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analyst Clears the Air On Controversial Cade York Situation

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Shares Thoughts On Browns Bringing In Another Kicker

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Nick Chubb Gets Honest On RBs Importance To A Winning Team

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns warm up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Browns defeated the Bills 6-3 for Cleveland's first win of the season.

Eagles Reporter Disrespects Browns Ahead of Joint Practices

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Nick Chubb Opens Up on Returning From Gruesome Injury In College

3 days ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Reveals His Thoughts About Joint Practice With Eagles

4 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Stats Show Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is Having A Remarkable Preseason

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Make 2 New Signings Official

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On Cade York's Struggles

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Will Miss LB For The Entire 2023 Season

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Quarterback and former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel celebrates with the team after the Southwest Classic football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Texas A&M defeats Arkansas 35-28 in overtime.

Joe Thomas Reveals The Moment He Knew Johnny Manziel Would Fail With Browns

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Details Differences This Year for Deshaun Watson

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Previews Browns, Eagles Joint Practice

5 days ago

Analyst Places Browns As AFC North Favorites This Season

No more pages to load