Sunday, December 14, 2025
Analyst Predicts Lopsided Score In Browns-Bears Game

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are already thinking about the future. They’re not going to make the playoffs this season.

As such, they’re a team with nothing to lose, but they’re also a team with nothing other than pride and player development to play for. That’s clearly not the case with the Chicago Bears.

Ben Johnson’s team is no longer in control of its destiny, which is why they will strive to bounce back, make a statement, and get back on track in their pursuit of a playoff spot.

Unfortunately, that spells trouble for the Browns.

At least, that’s how Pete Prisco feels. In his latest prediction column, he has the home team getting an easy win over the visiting Browns on Sunday.

“This will be Shedeur Sanders starting again for the Browns, and it should be. But this will be a much tougher challenge than last week. The Bears lost a tough one to the Packers last week, so you know they will be back focused here. That matters as the Browns have nothing to play for anymore. Bears win it.” — CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Chicago taking down the Browns, 30-17.

At the time of writing, the Browns are 7.5-point underdogs, with a projected game total of 38.5 points. Given the freezing temperatures and the strong winds, oddsmakers don’t agree with Prisco’s prediction of a high-scoring affair, but they do like the Bears’ chances of getting the win.

The Bears currently lead the league in takeaways. They have three of the top players with the most interceptions this season, and that should spell trouble for a Shedeur Sanders, who has struggled with slow processing and decision-making.

That being said, the rookie out of Colorado could be playing with house money right now. He’s confident, and he knows he’s going to be the starter for the remainder of the season.

If the Browns give him some freedom, which is a big if, he might be able to surprise some people.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation