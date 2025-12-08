Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns entered the past few weeks hoping Shedeur Sanders would show enough progress to give them a clearer evaluation of his development as a rookie quarterback. While he was never guaranteed consecutive starts, Sanders has made the most of each opportunity, flashing the same talent that once made him a star at Colorado.

On Sunday, Sanders delivered a performance to remember — not because of the loss, but because of how well he played. He posted career highs, completing 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. It was the best showing by any Browns quarterback this season.

Following the breakout performance, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Sanders will start for the remainder of the season.

“He has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he’s approached this game. He’s been working very hard and I feel good about where his development is heading,” Stefanski said.

Shedeur Sanders will start at QB for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/f0DWaGZzTJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 8, 2025

Sanders has earned this opportunity, and now he has a chance to prove he can be the Browns quarterback of the future. He will face another major test on Sunday when he goes on the road to play the red-hot Chicago Bears. It will be the toughest challenge of his young career.

