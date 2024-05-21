Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns

As OTAs open across the league, way-too-early predictions for the 2024 NFL season abound.

Most analysts and pundits agree that the Cleveland Browns have their hands full in the AFC North.

Despite the most difficult schedule (per 2023 winning percentage), Cleveland is widely considered a playoff contender.

But CBS Sports’ Will Brinson begs to differ, predicting a win total below the oddsmakers’ 8.5-win betting line, via SportsBookWire.

Brinson concurs with his colleagues that Deshaun Watson’s success is key to the Browns’ fortunes.

He moves past that important position to point out other potential issues for the team.

Nick Chubb’s comeback is just as big a deal as Watson’s.

CBS’ football insider thinks the absence of Bill Callahan might affect Chubb as much as his reconstructed knee.

And if the run game falters without Watson stepping up, it’s game over for the Browns’ playoff hopes.

Brinson calls Jerome Ford a “capable” back and does not even mention D’Onta Foreman, who could be the RB2.

Jerry Jeudy earns a nod in Brinson’s assessment as a big addition to Amari Cooper and David Njoku.

But without a healthy quarterback and rushing threat, he feels the impact of that trade is diminished.

Brinson also expresses wariness about Jim Schwartz’s defense, owner of 2023’s widest home-and-away contrast.

Without more consistency from the defensive side of the ball, Cleveland could lose some games they shouldn’t.

Cleveland went 6-2 in one-score games last year, a stat that tends to correct itself year to year.

