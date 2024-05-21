Browns Share First Video Of Deshaun Watson Throwing In Practice

With the Cleveland Browns holding their first organized team activity (OTA) for the entire roster on Tuesday, fans and analysts clamored for a glimpse of quarterback Deshaun Watson demonstrating his throwing ability after months of rehab.

Finally, the Dawg Pound has its answer.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter a video first released on the Cleveland Browns’ Instagram account, showing off Watson throwing for the first time after undergoing surgery in November to repair his fractured glenoid bone.

Deshaun Watson throwing during the Browns first day of OTAs 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zlIxkKmAiQ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 21, 2024

In the video, Watson takes the snap from the shotgun formation and throws a pass to his right for a receiver who is not in the camera’s view.

Watson then jogs over to a second station, taking a simulated snap and throwing the ball across his body to his left.

Watson completed the pass to rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash approximately 15 yards down the field.

The Browns’ official Twitter page also shared another slow-motion video later in the day of Watson completing a pass to wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Watson’s pass was on the money, hitting Tillman in stride at his eye level and allowing the receiver to haul in the pass.

The videos of Watson’s performance are the only images fans will see of the quarterback throwing this week as the Wednesday workout – the only one open to the media during this three-day OTA session – is scheduled as a non-throwing day for Watson.

In interviews earlier this month, Watson said he has thrown 40-yard passes with zip, leading fans to believe the quarterback will be available for the season opener on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

