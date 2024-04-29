Browns Nation

Monday, April 29, 2024
Analyst Predicts Michael Hall Jr.’s Impact For 2024 Season

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.
Mike Hall Jr. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns used their second-round draft pick on former Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., a move that keeps one of the city’s own at home to start his NFL career.

Although Hall had limited college experience, scouts and draft prognosticators have been high on his potential in the NFL.

Local sports radio host and producer Earl Mauldin is setting Hall’s expectations even higher from the start.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip on Twitter of Mauldin predicting Hall will become a starting defensive tackle for the Browns by next year.

“I think this is a dude that can come in here, be a part of a veteran room, learn from the guys that’s in front of him, and then this is a guy that’s one of your starting tackles in 2025,” Mauldin said.

Mauldin lauded Hall’s explosiveness and quickness off the line of scrimmage, noting scouts had graded the tackle’s pass-rush grade as the best among all interior defensive linemen in this year’s draft class.

The host added that Hall fits the build of a Browns defensive tackle as he is an athlete who can disrupt the offensive line with his explosive bursts.

He recorded 45 tackles and six quarterback sacks at Ohio State, earning Third-team All-Big Ten Conference in his final season with the Buckeyes.

Ironically, Hall was the nation’s No. 54 overall player as a high school senior before being drafted with the No. 54 selection in this year’s draft.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

