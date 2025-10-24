Analyst Predicts Outcome Of Browns-Patriots Game

The Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup on Sunday against the New England Patriots and are looking to extend a winning streak after blowing out the Miami Dolphins 31-6 last week.

It’s a tough battle that will prove whether the Browns have really turned a corner, and one analyst recently predicted the outcome of the game.

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com shed some light on how he believes that New England’s path to winning is clear because of the Browns’ offensive struggles.

“Frankly, the young signal-caller has started this season on an unsustainable heater, particularly with the deep ball. On throws of 20-plus air yards, he owns a perfect passer rating of 158.3, more than doubling his mark from 2024 (74.3). Some regression is in order. That said, I still believe Maye ultimately will do enough to guide New England to its first five-game win streak in four years, thanks in part to a one-dimensional Cleveland offense that needs rookie RB Quinshon Judkins to play like Jim Brown in order to remain competitive,” Gennaro wrote.

Cleveland has the defense and the running game to pile up a few wins, especially if those two parties can perform close to how they did against Miami.

New England is obviously a much tougher test, and Drake Maye has been incredible so far with a ridiculous 75.2-percent completion percentage, so Cleveland’s front seven will have its hands full and needs to get after Maye to make his life a little more difficult.

The Pats are third in the league in run defense, surrendering just 77.1 yards per game thus far, so this offensive line and Judkins have their hands full if they plan on repeating last week’s performance.

Something has to give if the Browns are going to win another game, and it should be a fun battle of AFC hopefuls.

