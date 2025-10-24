Browns Could Part Ways With Veteran Defender

The Cleveland Browns aren’t expected to take the approach that losing teams usually do at the NFL trade deadline.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot has reported multiple times that the Browns are interested in being buyers more than sellers.

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t look to part with some of their veterans.

Given the way their roster is shaping up, they could move on from Shelby Harris.

“I don’t think they’re poised for a big sell-off at all. But I think that with Mike Hall coming back, you can look at a guy like Shelby Harris. If someone thinks that they need a really good interior defensive tackle, maybe he’s somebody they could part with,” Cabot said.

"The Browns will be more so buyers at the trade deadline for maybe not huge name guys but guys they can have over a number of years, if they can find a couple of Tyson Campbell pickups." 📞 @MaryKayCabot says the Browns may not be done making trades pic.twitter.com/GuKEzdiXmZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 23, 2025

That makes sense, and it doesn’t really have anything to do with Harris.

He’s a serviceable player who could help a team looking to bolster its interior defense.

However, he may soon not be needed by Cleveland.

The Browns’ defensive line is among the best in the game, and if those players stay healthy, they should be more than capable of surviving the loss of Harris, particularly when Hall returns from the knee injury he suffered last season.

Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham didn’t need much time to show why scouts were so high on him, shutting down the run and making big strides as a pass rusher as well.

The Browns have already made three in-season trades, so they’re clearly open for business and likely to make more moves.

But even if they lose to the New England Patriots in Week 8, it sounds like the Browns will look to add more talent at some crucial positions.

