Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Could Part Ways With Veteran Defender

Browns Could Part Ways With Veteran Defender

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Could Part Ways With Veteran Defender
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t expected to take the approach that losing teams usually do at the NFL trade deadline.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot has reported multiple times that the Browns are interested in being buyers more than sellers.

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t look to part with some of their veterans.

Given the way their roster is shaping up, they could move on from Shelby Harris.

“I don’t think they’re poised for a big sell-off at all. But I think that with Mike Hall coming back, you can look at a guy like Shelby Harris. If someone thinks that they need a really good interior defensive tackle, maybe he’s somebody they could part with,” Cabot said.

That makes sense, and it doesn’t really have anything to do with Harris.

He’s a serviceable player who could help a team looking to bolster its interior defense.

However, he may soon not be needed by Cleveland.

The Browns’ defensive line is among the best in the game, and if those players stay healthy, they should be more than capable of surviving the loss of Harris, particularly when Hall returns from the knee injury he suffered last season.

Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham didn’t need much time to show why scouts were so high on him, shutting down the run and making big strides as a pass rusher as well.

The Browns have already made three in-season trades, so they’re clearly open for business and likely to make more moves.

But even if they lose to the New England Patriots in Week 8, it sounds like the Browns will look to add more talent at some crucial positions.

NEXT:  Bruce Drennan Predicts How Many Games Browns Will Win
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation