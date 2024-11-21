Browns Fan Sounds Off On Team, Offers To Give Away His Season Tickets

It’s safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have gone through a lot over the years.

Even in those years when the team wasn’t playing well, they stood by them.

Since being reinstated, the Browns haven’t exactly been a Super Bowl contender, yet the fans’ support has remained unwavering.

That’s why some of them just can’t take it anymore.

With that in mind, one angry fan called The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima to express his feelings (via 92.3 The Fan).

“I don’t care who takes my tickets. I’d give ’em away. I work my a** off to buy season tickets for my family,” the fan said.

The fan sounded off about all the money it costs him to go to a Browns game, stating that he works tirelessly to be able to afford season tickets for him and his family:

That’s how many people seem to feel about this team.

It isn’t just the disappointment after making the playoffs last season, but the apparent lack of accountability and care.

Having Deshaun Watson start for so long despite his subpar performances sent the wrong message in the locker room, and the team continues to deal with that ripple effect.

Now, at 2-8, and with half a season ahead of them, Kevin Stefanski faces a tough challenge to keep his players focused and motivated.

It took years to build a different culture within the locker room and the organization, and they can’t afford one bad year to damage all that.

