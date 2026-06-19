Alex Wright Reveals What He’s Seeing In New Browns Offense

The Cleveland Browns’ offense will look very different this season than it has in past years. There could be as many as nine new starters, with a completely rebuilt offensive line, two rookie wide receivers, and an ongoing quarterback competition that will be settled in training camp.

The offense also has a new attitude under head coach Todd Monken, who is establishing a demanding new culture for his players. His system is also designed to put the opposing defense into difficult situations.

During the recently ended series of minicamps of OTAs, Cleveland defensive end Alex Wright has noticed the difference, and he revealed what he’s seeing in the new Browns offense, which has the “fight” it has been lacking.

“I’m seeing accountability [in the offense]. I’m seeing players push players. I’m feeling like a new energy of a sense of urgency. I’m seeing a lot, and this is a new system. Since I’ve been here, they never talk trash back, in my opinion, but you feel the vibe is different. I’m talking junk to Quinshon [Judkins]. I’m talking junk to Shedeur [Sanders]. I’m talking junk to the tight ends, to the tackles. Just hearing them fire back, it’s like we got fight. I haven’t seen we’ve got fight in a long time. I genuinely feel that way. I’m not going to come up here and just say something for the hell of it. They’re holding each other accountable. Even when Todd is getting into the trash talking, too. That’s how you know we’re growing a whole lot closer than what I thought we could be,” Wright said.

The offensive personnel is not only going to be different, but based on reports from these spring workouts, it is also going to be better. That’s particularly true at wide receiver, where second-round pick Denzel Boston has turned heads with impressive performances. He is likely to combine with first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-year player Isaiah Bond to give the Browns an improved passing game.

Meanwhile, Judkins has looked explosive in his return from a serious leg injury that ended his rookie season. In addition, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. could become the centerpiece of the offense in just his second year.

Of course, a great deal will depend on the effectiveness of the offensive line. With veteran acquisitions Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins, combining with first-round pick Spencer Fano, that unit still needs to develop chemistry at training camp and during preseason games.

Then there is the QB competition, with Deshaun Watson still holding the lead but Shedeur Sanders making enough of an impression to keep it alive until camp. There are still a lot of moving parts for Monken and first-time coordinator Travis Switzer to deal with before the season starts.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns’ offense can maintain the attitude that has impressed Wright once they start facing opposition other than their teammates.

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