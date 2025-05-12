Analyst Predicts When Shedeur Sanders Could Start For Browns

Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and join a team that had clear plans of making him the starting quarterback right out of the gate as a rookie, but the unthinkable happened and he was passed over by every team in the league multiple times before landing with the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 144 in the fifth round.

Not only did he fall to the fifth round, but he wasn’t even the first quarterback drafted by the Browns in this class, as Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round by the Browns, further complicating Sanders’ path to a starting role.

While speaking on The Really Big Show on ESPN Cleveland on Monday, Tony Rizzo revealed when he believes Sanders could eventually be the team’s starter.

“Somebody texted me, I won’t out them, but somebody texted me yesterday, “London.” Browns are going to make a big splash in London.”

When will Shedeur Sanders start for the Browns? @TheRealTRizzo thinks it could be when the Browns go to London… Do you think Shedeur will start for the Browns this season? pic.twitter.com/yZGGHgNG4S — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 12, 2025

It’s still unknown when the London game is going to be until the official schedule comes out, but unveiling Sanders overseas would be a fun way to introduce him to the NFL world.

The reality is that it’s far too early to even speculate on any of this, and it might be in the best interest of both Sanders and the Browns to not even think about starting him in 2025.

You never hear speculation four months ahead of the regular season about when the fifth-round rookie is going to take over as the starter.

You do sometimes hear that speculation about the third-round rookie becoming the starter fresh off a playoff appearance and a Heisman Trophy finalist nomination.

Right now, Sanders is likely the QB4 on this roster, so it’s not worth getting your hopes up for seeing Sanders anytime soon if you’re a Browns fan.

NEXT:

Browns Made 9 Roster Moves On Monday