Browns Made 9 Roster Moves On Monday

Coming off their playoff appearance in 2023, the Cleveland Browns expected to build momentum under Kevin Stefanski.

Instead, the 2024 season saw them tumble to a tie for the worst record in the NFL.

Yet following the 2025 NFL Draft, a fresh sense of optimism surrounds the organization.

The Cleveland Browns have been actively reshaping their roster this offseason. On Monday, the front office made a definitive statement with nine roster adjustments aimed at charting a new course, as per Browns staff writer Kelsey Russo.

Among the significant additions were veteran safeties Damontae Kazee and Rayshawn Jenkins, both bringing much-needed experience to strengthen the secondary.

The team bolstered their receiving corps by adding three wideouts: Luke Floriea, Kisean Johnson, and Cade McDonald.

The trio impressed during the three-day camp, connecting on several explosive plays with quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

These additions arrive at a crucial time as the Browns navigate a four-way quarterback battle between Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

To create roster space, Cleveland parted ways with safety Trey Dean, defensive end Marcus Haynes, wide receiver Ja’Seem Reed, and fullback Eli Wilson.

Kazee enters the Browns organization with familiar company.

The former Steelers safety joins several ex teammates in Cleveland, including quarterback Kenny Pickett, receiver Diontae Johnson, and linebacker Devin Bush, all recent acquisitions by the Browns front office.

With these calculated moves, Cleveland continues reshaping its identity heading into what could be a pivotal season for the franchise.

