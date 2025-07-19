Analyst Predicts When Shedeur Sanders Will Start For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition is about to enter its next phase.

Heading into training camp, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are vying for the starting job, as head coach Kevin Stefanski weighs multiple options.

While Flacco and Pickett appear to hold early advantages based on their experience, Sanders has generated significant attention with his rapid development.

The rookie’s impressive showing during previous practices sparked conversations about his potential timeline for seeing meaningful action.

ESPN analyst Harry Douglas believes that the wait could be shorter than many expect.

“Game 7, that’s when the Cleveland Browns play the Miami Dolphins. And if Shedeur Sanders goes into training camp and he’s lights out, and he’s playing very well in preseason, there’s gonna have to be conversations that it might be earlier than that. Because what you don’t want to do, if you’re Kevin Stefanski, is have a guy show that he is the guy, but you not play him. Then you’re gonna have some controversy when it comes to your roster and older players who are trying to win right now,” Douglas said.

🔥 Shedeur Browns QB1. Training Camp Starts Today "All eyes are going to be on Shedeur Sanders. What you don't want, is have a guy show that he is the guy, but you not play him" 📽️ @espn https://t.co/JAwKsaSMDl pic.twitter.com/aoEyXWxHtg — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 18, 2025

Sanders has shown the poise and accuracy that made him a coveted prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite being selected in the fifth round, two rounds after Gabriel, Sanders may be displaying the first-round talent scouts once projected.

His performance at OTAs and minicamp was particularly noteworthy, completing almost 78 percent of his throws during drills.

The Browns face a challenging early schedule that includes the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

This brutal stretch could accelerate Sanders’ timeline if the veteran quarterbacks struggle.

The Week 7 game against the Dolphins presents an interesting opportunity, as Miami’s secondary has shown vulnerability.

Following that, Cleveland faces the New England Patriots and New York Jets, potentially creating a favorable environment for a rookie debut.

Sanders looks to possess the arm strength, leadership qualities and football IQ that coaches value.

Preseason performances against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams could be crucial indicators of his readiness for the starting job.

