Browns Predicted To Make Interesting Trade With Falcons

The Cleveland Browns transformed their defensive line this offseason with significant investments in youth and talent.

They used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on tackle Mason Graham while also getting back Mike Hall Jr. from injury, creating a crowded situation up front.

As training camp approaches, this depth has sparked trade speculation around one veteran who might not fit the new timeline.

Analyst Jordan O’Malley of Stadium Talk recently predicted an interesting trade of veteran Shelby Harris to the Atlanta Falcons.

“Harris isn’t a star, but he’s a dependable veteran run-stopper, and that’s exactly what Atlanta lacks in the middle. Atlanta’s run defense ranked 26th in 2024, and their current interior group needs more experience. Harris would slot in immediately and bring toughness and leadership to a defensive line that needs both,” O’Malley wrote, via AOL.

The Browns find themselves in an enviable position with their defensive line depth.

Maliek Collins’ arrival has created a logjam that puts Harris in an awkward spot despite his consistent contributions.

The 33-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, making him an obvious trade candidate as Cleveland pivots toward younger players.

Harris brings legitimate value to any interested team. He recorded 37 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks last season while providing steady leadership.

However, his timeline may no longer align with Cleveland’s long-term vision under coordinator Jim Schwartz.

A trade would serve multiple purposes for the Browns. It would free up salary cap space while creating more opportunities for Graham and Hall Jr., two players expected to anchor the defense for years.

Cleveland could likely fetch a late-round draft pick or developmental player at another position in return.

