Analyst Predicts Which Browns Rookie Will Have Biggest Impact

The Cleveland Browns needed to make some big additions in the 2025 NFL Draft, given the fact that they entered the weekend with ten picks, and they did just that by selecting a number of accomplished players from big college programs on both sides of the ball.

After going 3-14 last season and making very little noise in free agency this offseason, there will be plenty of opportunity for this rookie class to make an impact right away, and one analyst recently predicted which rookie he believes will make the biggest impact in 2025.

While speaking on Monday’s episode of The Really Big Show on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo predicted fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders will make the biggest impact once he becomes the starter in Week 5.

“Shedeur, when he comes in in Week 5 and starts in London and takes us on an 8-game win streak.”

Rizzo was likely joking when he said that, but there is a possibility Sanders could start at some point, given how uncertain this QB room is with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco serving as the competition.

Other members of the show mentioned Carson Schwesinger and Quinshon Judkins as potential high-impact rookies, and both will have every opportunity to produce right away with Judkins replacing Nick Chubb as the likely No. 1 running back and Schwesinger stepping into a void left behind by the injured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who won’t play in 2025.

This team needs this rookie class to make an impact in the worst way to ensure another 14-loss season isn’t on the horizon, and there are plenty of reasons to believe the class will do exactly that.

