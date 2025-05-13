Insider Believes Browns’ Rookie QB Battle ‘Is Not Close’

The Cleveland Browns have an intriguing quarterback competition on their hands, and fans are in for a treat because it’s not every year you see a QB competition between four different candidates.

Unless someone gets traded, it will be Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel competing for the Week 1 job, and while it will be an uphill battle for either rookie to win the job, one insider believes one of the rookies is well ahead of the other in their own battle through rookie minicamp.

On a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, reporter Zac Jackson stopped by to give his two cents on the battle between Sanders and Gabriel at rookie camp, and he said Sanders looked much better.

“In just throwing the ball, it’s not close—Shedeur Sanders,” Jackson answered when asked who looked better between Gabriel and Sanders. “This is rookie minicamp. No pads, no full-speed competition, nobody coming to knock your head off. They go both pick up a ball and throw it; it’s no question.”

A Browns reporter who was present at minicamp was asked who was better between the 2 quarterbacks: “It’s not close….Shedeur Sanders.” 🎥@ultCLEsports pic.twitter.com/d0C3uIJten — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) May 12, 2025

Other insiders have reported that Gabriel looked much better, so maybe two days of rookie minicamp aren’t enough to make any sweeping judgments about which rookie is ahead of the other.

The hope is that both of them look great since the Browns are taking a strength-by-numbers approach to the quarterback situation instead of going all in on one guy.

It’s the right approach given the fact that this team has a pair of first-rounders in the 2026 draft, which is heralded as having a strong QB class.

As for raw arm talent, Sanders was seen as the superior prospect heading into the draft, but we’ll see how the rookies look in a few months when the pads come on.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts When Shedeur Sanders Could Start For Browns