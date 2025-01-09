Former Browns Head Coach Has Landed A New Job

With the 2024 NFL regular season wrapped up, the coaching carousel is starting to move full speed ahead.

Coaches from around the league will begin searching for new jobs with some looking to advance.

Other coaches will be looking for new jobs as their previous employment came to an unceremonious end.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has been on both ends of that pendulum.

This year, he’s advancing into another role with his current employer.

Analyst Matt Zenitz shared that Georgia State will promote Jackson to become its new offensive coordinator after spending last season as an offensive analyst.

Georgia State is set to name Hue Jackson as its new offensive coordinator, a source tells @cbssports/@247sports. Jackson, a former NFL coach and offensive coordinator, was on staff at Georgia State this year as an analyst.https://t.co/qOetA1iLiU pic.twitter.com/scWva6wluR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 9, 2025

Jackson infamously was the coach for the Browns from 2016 until 2018, going 3-36-1 in the two-plus seasons he led the organization.

The former head coach was terminated midway through the Browns’ 2018 regular season.

Since then, Jackson has had several coaching roles at multiple colleges.

In 2021, Tennessee State hired him to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the school.

The following year, Jackson went to Grambling State to become the head coach of the HBCU.

Jackson went 8-14 during two seasons with the Tigers, finishing 5-6 in his final year.

Cleveland hired Jackson after Mike Pettine’s tenure ended in 2015.

Jackson was 8-8 in one season with the then-Oakland Raiders, but the team went in a different direction after Reggie McKenzie became the organization’s general manager.

The former head coach also worked at Washington, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Cincinnati during his coaching career in the NFL.

He’s previously worked at USC and Arizona State in other college stops.

