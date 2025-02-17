Insider Shuts Down Speculation About Browns Signing 2 Veteran QBs

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

Most reports state that they will look to get one in the upcoming draft.

However, with this quarterback class being less than impressive and coming off a three-win season, they will also likely go after a proven veteran in free agency or via trade.

Their options in the NFL Draft are somewhat underwhelming, but they will have plenty to choose from in the free-agent department.

Even so, Zac Jackson of The Athletic doesn’t see the Browns as a realistic destination for the likes of Aaron Rodgers or Matthew Stafford, both of whom have been linked to the team in recent days:

“I don’t see Cleveland ending up with 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who’s been informed by the New York Jets that he’ll be released. I can’t see the Browns being a realistic suitor for the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, who’s recently become the subject of trade rumors. If the Rams want to shift directions and trade Stafford, I think other teams would be in a position to offer more for the 37-year-old,” Jackson said.

Rodgers’ best years are behind him.

He didn’t look like his usual self last year with the New York Jets.

More than that, he has always come with a lot of baggage off of the field, and the last thing the Browns need right now, especially at the quarterback position, is another distraction.

As for Stafford, he’s dealt with some injuries in the past, but he’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

The Browns might have a tough time fitting his salary on their books, and they might not be tempted to go all-in and make a Godfather-like offer to get him.

Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones sound like the Browns’ most realistic veteran options right now.

Nevertheless, they hope that whoever they draft in the NFL Draft will get the team back on track in the future.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts 'Drama' In Training Camp With Myles Garrett