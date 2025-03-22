Analyst Predicts Which QB Will Be Browns’ Week 1 Starter In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have one of the few unsettled quarterback situations in the NFL.

Cleveland has Deshaun Watson on the roster for the 2025 season, but the veteran is not expected to play given his poor performance on the field last season, coupled with his recovery from an Achilles tear.

The Browns do own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but this year’s quarterback class outside of Cam Ward leaves much to be desired.

The organization did make a move to address the quarterback room as it traded Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenny Pickett.

Acquiring Pickett is a solid move on paper given he has more upside than Thompson-Robinson and spent a year playing behind Jalen Hurts.

When it comes to the Browns’ Week 1 starter, Michael Holley of Pro Football Talk believes Pickett will get the nod.

“You wanna talk about the answer already in the building, it’s already in the building: Kenny Pickett,” Holley said.

Holley didn’t have a ringing endorsement for his choice, as he went on to explain that Cleveland won’t do what it needs to do to adequately solve its quarterback problem.

Pickett, a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, was a highly touted prospect because of his size, frame and throwing arm, but he has yet to show consistency in his three seasons.

Perhaps a change of scenery with the Browns is what Pickett needs to get his career on track, but for now, he is likely nothing more than a bridge option.

