Browns Are Showing Interest In Local DL Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best college recruiting areas in the country to scout, especially with nearby Ohio State being a short drive from the team’s headquarters in Berea.

But the Buckeyes aren’t the only local team that Cleveland can keep its eye on during the college football season.

That’s evident by analyst Aaron Wilson’s latest comments suggesting the Browns are among several NFL franchises intrigued by an in-state college prospect.

Wilson noted that Cleveland has shown an interest in Akron defender Nathan Kapongo, suggesting the team could add another player from an Ohio college to their roster.

“Akron Zips defensive lineman Nathan Kapongo (6-4, 285, 4.78 speed, 10-0 broad jump, 37 tackles, six for losses, two fumble recoveries last season) impressed NFL scouts at Pro Day and is drawing interest from multiple teams,” Wilson said, naming the Browns to a list of teams.

In addition to Cleveland, Wilson said that Jacksonville, Arizona, and Detroit are interested in Kapongo.

Kapongo shared his experience from Akron’s Pro Day with several pictures, noting in his social media post that he’s “not just here to participate – I’m here to dominate.”

Kapongo started his collegiate career with the University of New Hampshire, playing two seasons with the FCS school.

In 2024, Kapongo transferred to Akron for his final season, recording 37 tackles and one sack with the Zips.

He played 11 games for the MAC school last season, including one against the Buckeyes to open the year.

Kapongo is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, an African country near Nigeria.

