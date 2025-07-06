Hanford Dixon Calls For Browns Rookie To Start ‘Right Away’

The Cleveland Browns didn’t stumble into Mason Graham during the 2025 NFL Draft.

After trading back from the No. 2 spot and passing on elite prospects like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, they made their statement at No. 5.

Selecting Graham sent a clear message about the defense they want to build.

The excitement around Graham continues to build as training camp approaches.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently weighed in during a podcast appearance, expressing confidence that the rookie will make an immediate impact.

“We drafted this kid, Mason Graham, out of the University of Michigan. He’s a guy that’s gonna step right in. I guarantee you, you’re not going to make him wait. He’s got to step in and he’s got to start right away. I think he’ll be okay. I really do,” Dixon said.

Mason Graham is going to be a DAWG. #DawgPound "He's got to step in and he's got to start right away." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CLBHE pic.twitter.com/oaxsVlRei3 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 4, 2025

Graham entered the draft as the consensus top defensive tackle for good reason.

At Michigan, he compiled 108 tackles, 18 for loss, and nine sacks while earning All-American honors and Rose Bowl MVP recognition.

His explosive first step and relentless motor fit perfectly with Jim Schwartz’s aggressive defensive scheme.

Schwartz has already praised Graham’s work ethic and mental processing during OTAs.

The Browns envision Graham forming a formidable interior tandem with Mike Hall Jr., supported by veterans Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris.

With Myles Garrett commanding attention on the edge, Graham should see plenty of favorable one-on-one situations.

His ability to generate interior pressure could transform Cleveland’s defensive front.

Graham has already earned respect through his preparation, training with renowned pass rush coach Javon Gopie, and showcasing elite athleticism during offseason workouts.

Following a disappointing 3-14 season, the Browns may have found more than just a rookie contributor.

They might have discovered their next defensive cornerstone.

