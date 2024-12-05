Analyst Predicts Winner Of Browns, Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns will look to make it two in a row vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Fresh off a rollercoaster of a performance, Jameis Winston and his teammates will stay on the road to try and sweep the season series vs. their lifelong divisional rivals.

It will be easier said than done, as Mike Tomlin isn’t the kind of coach who doesn’t make adjustments, and the Browns have historically struggled in Pittsburgh.

With that in mind, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team believes we could be looking at a double-digit win from the home side:

“Pittsburgh’s offense has been humming over the last few weeks, and we know that they have the stars on defense to create splash plays. Look for the Steelers to get their revenge and beat the Browns with ease on Sunday. Score Prediction: Steelers 28, Browns 17,” Mosher said.

The Steelers struggled to get much going in the second half of their matchup earlier in the season.

Then again, they were on the road amid a snowstorm, so it’s not an average game to consider.

The Browns have dropped 20 regular season games in a row in Pittsburgh, with the last win coming with Tim Couch at quarterback.

Also, as great a defense as they have, the Browns’ offense has looked much better since Jameis Winston took the reins, and they’re coming off a somewhat stellar performance against a stellar defense.

Winston threw for 497 yards, and the Browns put up over 500 yards of offense.

Unfortunately, three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, eventually cost Kevin Stefanski’s team the win.

Divisional games are always hard to predict.

And even though the Steelers should win this game on paper, the Browns don’t have anything to lose at this point.

