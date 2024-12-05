Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jerry Jeudy Had More Receiving Yards Last Week Than 14 NFL Teams

Jerry Jeudy Had More Receiving Yards Last Week Than 14 NFL Teams

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns walks onto the field prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns put up over 500 yards of offense on Monday night.

Jameis Winston threw for 497 yards, with two receivers topping the 100-yard mark.

One of those, Jerry Jeudy, had more than 200 receiving yards on his own.

The former Denver Broncos star put on a show against his former team, hauling nine catches on 13 targets for a whopping 235 receiving yards and one touchdown.

According to BrownsMuse, the Alabama product had more receiving yards on his own than the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets.

To put in context just how incredible his performance was, he climbed 25 spots in the season leaders in receiving yards after the game, going from No. 30 to No. 5.

Jeudy has been on an absolute roll since Jameis Winston replaced Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback.

He hadn’t looked the part since arriving in Cleveland, and some questioned whether he would live up to that three-year, $52 million deal the Browns gave him upon arrival.

Now, it seems like he might be the Browns’ answer at wide receiver, and they can now cross something off their priority list ahead of a crucial offseason for this team.

NEXT:  Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Deshaun Watson's Future With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation