Jerry Jeudy Had More Receiving Yards Last Week Than 14 NFL Teams

The Cleveland Browns put up over 500 yards of offense on Monday night.

Jameis Winston threw for 497 yards, with two receivers topping the 100-yard mark.

One of those, Jerry Jeudy, had more than 200 receiving yards on his own.

The former Denver Broncos star put on a show against his former team, hauling nine catches on 13 targets for a whopping 235 receiving yards and one touchdown.

According to BrownsMuse, the Alabama product had more receiving yards on his own than the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets.

To put in context just how incredible his performance was, he climbed 25 spots in the season leaders in receiving yards after the game, going from No. 30 to No. 5.

Jeudy has been on an absolute roll since Jameis Winston replaced Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback.

He hadn’t looked the part since arriving in Cleveland, and some questioned whether he would live up to that three-year, $52 million deal the Browns gave him upon arrival.

Now, it seems like he might be the Browns’ answer at wide receiver, and they can now cross something off their priority list ahead of a crucial offseason for this team.

