Friday, November 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Broncos Could Be Without Key Player Against Browns

Broncos Could Be Without Key Player Against Browns

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 12: A #88 logo is seen on the field in memory of the late former Denver Broncos player Demaryius Thomas as players take the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos on December 9 at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off what many consider their best win of the season.

Despite not being given much of a chance against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming into the game, the Browns rallied behind Jameis Winston and pulled off a great win in primetime.

The Browns have another opportunity to showcase what they can do in primetime in Week 13, this time, facing the Denver Broncos.

Denver is a much better team on paper, but they could be without their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix.

Nix has played himself into contention for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but an injury might hold him back in this matchup.

As reporter Troy Renck shared on X, Nix dealt with some back issues in a recent matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, which makes him limited heading into the Browns game.

Nix has been a catalyst in making the Broncos much better this season, so this is certainly discouraging to fans.

However, with the Browns coming off their surprising win over the Steelers, this could be a great opportunity for them to capitalize on their recent success and potentially prey on a team that’s facing an injury.

Winning streaks have been difficult for the Browns to come by this season, so they will take all the help they can get in the win column.

Some fans might want the Browns to throw in the towel at this point considering their record, but with Winston under center, they will seemingly work as hard as possible to stay in every game.

