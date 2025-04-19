Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Broncos Draft Day Trade

A compelling trade proposal between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos has emerged from one local analyst.

Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com proposed an interesting mock draft trade that would land the Browns an intriguing quarterback prospect in the first round.

The proposed exchange would send the 20th and 122nd overall selections to Cleveland, while Denver would receive picks 33, 94, 179, and a 2026 third-round selection.

Trade Terms:

Browns receive: Picks 20 and 122

Broncos receive: Picks 33, 94, and 179 and a 2026 third-round pick

Bielik predicted the Browns would then draft Jalen Milroe with the No.20 pick, one of this draft class’s most intriguing quarterback prospects.

In his mock draft, Cleveland would retain their No. 2 overall pick, creating the opportunity to pair Milroe with a game-changing talent like Travis Hunter.

“The Browns have the infrastructure in place at quarterback between Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to let Milroe develop for as long as he needs,” Bielik wrote. “But the gamble and this trade might be worth it because Milroe’s ceiling is just so high. It comes down to whether offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who worked with Milroe for his best passing season in 2023, and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave to decide if they can turn Milroe into a great NFL quarterback.”

While veterans Pickett and Flacco provide stability in the quarterback room, neither appears to be the franchise cornerstone that Cleveland has sought for decades.

Trading into the first round could secure their quarterback of the future while allowing him to develop without immediate pressure.

From Denver’s perspective, this deal offers valuable draft flexibility.

The additional selections would enable the Broncos to address multiple roster needs or package picks to target specific players they covet higher in the draft.

Both organizations would address different priorities – Cleveland securing their future quarterback while Denver accumulates assets for a broader rebuild.

