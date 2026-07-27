Browns Must Fix One Troubling Offensive Trend

Everyone knew that the Cleveland Browns would have to clean up their offense in the offseason. Their defense in 2025 was top-notch, but the other side of the ball left much to be desired.

When one really digs into the stats and numbers, they see just how lacking Cleveland’s offense was. Warren Sharp highlighted the fact that the Browns are worst in the league when it comes to the average to-go distance on third down.

The Browns typically have to gain 7.9 yards when attempting to convert a third down, behind everyone else in the NFL.

“Shortest avg to-go distance on 3rd down: 32. Browns (7.9),” Sharp posted.

shortest avg to-go distance on 3rd down: 1. Rams (5.7)

2. Bills (6.2)

3. 49ers (6.4)

4. Packers (6.4)

5. Ravens (6.5)

6. Saints (6.5)

7. Cowboys (6.6)

8. Falcons (6.7)

9. Patriots (6.7)

10. Steelers (6.7)

11. Chargers (6.7)

12. Chiefs (6.8)

13. Panthers (6.8)

14. Broncos (6.8)… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 26, 2026

When you look at the top-ranked Los Angeles Rams and see that their average is 5.7 yards, you may think that’s not much different, and the Browns don’t have far to go. However, this paints a picture of Cleveland as a team that needs a stronger passing game and requires improvement with its running game too.

The good news for Cleveland is that it could be starting a brand new chapter thanks to the multiple hires it made this offseason. The Browns are bringing in new players who could help pull them up the list.

On top of that, head coach Todd Monken has long been known as an offense-minded professional, someone who can help teams move the ball down the field. If anyone can assist the Browns and get them out of the No. 32 spot, it’ll be Monken.

Being dead last on this sort of list is never a good thing, but it gives the Browns a clear goal. If they can climb higher by next season, they will know that they made progress. If they are still No. 32 at this time next summer, it’ll be an indication that the team is stuck in a rut.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals aren’t far ahead of the Browns. With some dedication, hard work, and a new coaching staff, they could surpass at least one of them.

Fans are hoping this is the final time the Browns are at the bottom of this ranking.

NEXT:

Jerry Jeudy Pushes Back On Narrative About His QB Preference