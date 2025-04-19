Browns Land Interesting RB Prospect In Latest Mock Draft

While analysts have focused on what the Browns will do at the quarterback position, Cleveland has another pressing offensive void to address at running back.

Cleveland did not re-sign fan-favorite Nick Chubb after the season, suggesting the team is ready to move on from their former star running back.

Jerome Ford would become the team’s featured runner heading into the season, a role he’s filled over the past two seasons due to Chubb’s injuries.

Adding depth will be key for the Browns, and this year’s draft class is considered a deep one for the running back position.

Analyst Chad Reuter believes Cleveland will address their needs with an intriguing rookie prospect on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Reuter revealed his thoughts during his latest mock draft, linking the Browns to former Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson with the team’s fourth-round pick.

Sampson was the featured back for Tennessee over the past two seasons, helping the Volunteers win 19 games over the past two seasons.

RB Dylan Sampson: Tennessee • 1,535 yards (956 after contact)

• 22 rushing TD’s

• 39 explosive runs

• One-cut back w/decent vision

• Big play potential

• Willing pass protector

• Fumbling concerns

• Raheem Mostert comp (?)#49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/vwdc9yi06l — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) April 15, 2025

The 5-foot-11 runner had his best season in 2024, recording over 1,600 offensive yards and 22 total touchdowns for Tennessee.

He finished the year with 1,491 rushing yards and 143 receiving yards for the Volunteers, helping the school reach the college football playoffs last year.

Sampson is viewed as a potential third-round pick, suggesting the Browns would need a little luck to make Reuter’s draft projections become a reality.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski will resume play-calling duties this season, hinting that the Browns will return to a run-oriented offensive scheme.

In addition to Ford, the Browns currently have Pierre Strong Jr. in the team’s running back stable.

