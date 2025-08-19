Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Commanders Trade

The Cleveland Browns took two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, both of whom have the potential to be starters.

Unfortunately, Quinshon Judkins might face a suspension and miss a big chunk of the season because of his issues off the field.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes the Browns could and should be in the mix to trade for Brian Robinson Jr.

In his most recent column, he put together a trade package that would get the Washington Commanders’ running back to Cleveland:

Cleveland Browns Get: RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders Get: 2026 4th-round pick, EDGE Alex Wright “Robinson would be an immediate upgrade over the Browns’ backup running backs, considering the uncertainty around Judkins’ availability. Cleveland could offer Wright to Washington. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and could help a team that needs pass-rushers. The Commanders signed 36-year-old Von Miller to fill a void on the edge, but he’s unlikely to be a full-time starter at this stage in his career. In 2023, Wright logged five sacks. Last season, he missed 13 games because of a torn triceps, and Isaiah McGuire played well in his absence. The Browns can move Wright to a team that can use his skill set. Meanwhile, they could give McGuire more snaps at defensive end,” Moton wrote.

That trade makes perfect sense for the Commanders.

Not only would they get a draft pick, but they would also get a young pass-rusher with plenty of upside.

For the Browns, however, it might not be a smart decision.

Robinson is about to become a free agent, and the Browns should be more than set at running back once Judkins returns.

Even if Judkins misses some time, fellow rookie Dylan Sampson looks more than ready to have a big role right out of the gate, and they still have Jerome Ford on the roster as well.

There’s little to no incentive to give up a draft pick and a young player who may be a starter for this team just to get a one-season rental on a running back who hasn’t been that efficient and has missed time with injuries.

The Browns will most likely just have to get by without their second-round selection, and the Commanders will have to find another trade suitor for Robinson.

NEXT:

Interesting Details Emerge About Joe Flacco's Contract