Former NFL Scout Makes A Surprising Claim About Shedeur Sanders

Despite some pessimistic reports regarding his current standing in the competition to become the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns this season, Shedeur Sanders still has plenty of time to turn things around before Week 1 in September. Just about anything can happen, including another injury for Deshaun Watson, who has a long and troubling history of them.

But if it doesn’t work out, and Sanders is relegated to being Watson’s backup, or worse, third string behind Dillon Gabriel, it would be fair to question not only his future with the Browns but in the NFL in general. Though Sanders still has a legion of supporters who believe he is a legitimate franchise QB, that might not be enough.

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly made a surprising claim about Sanders, saying he has very little value around the league, which could end his career rather quickly if things don’t pan out in Cleveland.

“There is absolutely no trade market for Shedeur Sanders in the NFL. Trades require value. No team is trading for him as their starter and no team wants a story as a backup (2nd, 3rd string or practice squad). I don’t know who is creating this narrative that Shedeur Sanders has NFL trade value, but the facts don’t support that narrative. Shedeur Sanders will be out of the NFL when his time in Cleveland ends,” Kelly posted.

There is absolutely no trade market for Shedeur Sanders in the NFL. Trades require value. No team is trading for him as their starter and no team wants a story as a backup (2nd, 3rd string or practice squad). Shedeur Sanders had the slowest time to throw in the NFL last season… https://t.co/rkuH8hx60X — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) May 24, 2026

It is a harsh take, but it is much more in line with Sanders’ status as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft than the contrary elevated opinions about his value. It is particularly enhanced based on the attention that Sanders draws, sometimes through the fault of his father, which is not befitting many teams’ views that a backup quarterback should remain in the shadows.

Sanders already was seen as being on the hot seat entering this offseason, even before Watson took an early lead in the Browns’ QB competition. If he falls behind even further, or if Gabriel performs more to head coach Todd Monken’s liking, Sanders may not be on an NFL roster by the end of training camp.

Another team may give him a shot, given that he does have starting experience in the league and did not fall on his face while doing so. He also seems to be very well-regarded by his teammates, who may be able to put in a good word for him elsewhere.

Whether that will outweigh the negative aspects surrounding him is something Sanders probably would rather avoid finding out.

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