Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Falcons Trade

The Cleveland Browns’ offense should look better in the 2025 NFL season as they revamped the roster through the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency.

Joe Flacco is currently slated to serve as the starting quarterback in Week 1, but he’s got some solid position players to work with.

Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku will headline the passing game, while rookie running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson can revitalize head coach Kevin Stefanski’s run game.

However, Cleveland should continue to canvas the league to add to its young group of offensive position players as they are still likely at least a few years away from truly competing.

Although Njoku is on the roster and still playing well, the team could always use more depth in their tight end room, which is why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Trade terms:

Browns Get: TE Kyle Pitts

Falcons Get: CB Greg Newsome II

“While player-for-player swaps are rare, this one could make sense for both teams. Pitts hasn’t really been an offensive centerpiece since his rookie season, and the Falcons may not want to pay him market value long-term. Newsome has been mostly solid for the Browns, when healthy, but Cleveland needs to think about its offensive future,” Knox said.

Kyle Pitts was oozing potential as the next best young tight end in the league, but injuries have slowed him down and he’s been relegated to an afterthought in the Falcons’ passing game.

For the Browns, losing Greg Newsome II in the secondary would hurt but Pitts is a worthy flyer to take given his pedigree.

