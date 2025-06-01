Browns Coach Describes 1 QB As A ‘Flamethrower’

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a long-term solution at quarterback for nearly all of their franchise’s history, and there is now some sense of restored hope for the future after the organization made it clear that the Deshaun Watson era is unofficially over by bringing in four new QBs this offseason.

It’s early in the process, and still anybody’s guess who the Week 1 starter is going to be, but one of the veterans has been getting plenty of praise during OTAs and throughout the entire offseason.

Bill Musgrave of Cleveland Browns Daily recently said that Joe Flacco still has the patented powerful arm he has always had, calling him a “flamethrower” and saying that he has looked great in camp so far.

“He’s a six-foot-six flamethrower back there. So he can see things that the rest of us mere mortals and common field mice cannot see,” Musgrave said.

Flacco may be 40 years old and hasn’t started a full season since 2017, but he has familiarity within the organization after leading the Browns to an improbable playoff run in 2023 after being signed midseason.

With two rookies and a third young quarterback on the roster in Kenny Pickett, it’s nice to have an adult in the room to guide the QB collective in the right direction.

Cleveland’s offense opened up a bit during the middle of the season last year when Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback, and it was the only time the Browns’ league-worst offense showed any downfield explosiveness.

Flacco can bring some of that as well, hopefully without the interceptions, and it would go a long way toward opening up a running game that also struggled last year after putting up fewer than 100 yards per game and failing to produce a single 100-yard rusher in any game.

