Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Coaching Hire For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have had four losing seasons in six years under Kevin Stefanski. They’ve made the playoffs and had some good moments, but they’ve been bad more often than they’ve been good.

That’s why, with all the rumors surrounding Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, some Browns fans might feel tempted to lure him to Cleveland.

At least, that’s the case with Anthony Lima. Talking to Ken Carman on 92.3 The Fan, he pitched the idea to Ken Carman.

“I would [take Mike Tomlin] in a heartbeat. He’s not a perfect coach and hasn’t won a playoff game in forever. He has his faults, too, but you want to talk about floor-raiser? We’d be done talking about tanking and draft picks. We would be talking about fighting for the playoffs every year. That’s what fans want. We have draft picks to trade,” Lima said.

🚨If the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski and Mike Tomlin was available, would you take him?@SportsBoyTony says he would👀 WATCH @KenCarmanShow LIVE⬇️

🎥: https://t.co/Wd4IIXPbhY pic.twitter.com/VC5kbZZIdj — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 2, 2025

Mike Tomlin is a very good football coach. He would, indeed, raise this team’s floor.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean he’s the type of coach this team needs. His offenses have always been predictable and outdated; he has had some trouble developing offensive players, and quarterback evaluation and play have also been major issues.

Long gone are the days of the Steelers having an elite defense and rushing attack, so it’s hard to believe he would do much to help this team. Also, there have been multiple reports about players skipping meetings, so he doesn’t run a tight ship, either.

The Browns could certainly use an outsider to solve some of their issues, but Tomlin might not be the right guy for the position. If anything, this team needs someone who can fix their offense and hold the players accountable once and for all. Neither of those is Tomlin’s main strength.

Also, there’s no word about Kevin Stefanski’s future.

And even if the Browns fire him, Tomlin might not lose his job.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Potential Plans With Dillon Gabriel