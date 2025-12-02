Insider Reveals Browns’ Potential Plans With Dillon Gabriel

For much of the season, the Cleveland Browns repeatedly called upon rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, handing him the keys to the offense and putting a lot on his shoulders. Now, the tables have turned, and the Browns are starting Shedeur Sanders.

That has left Gabriel in an awkward position, and it’s not entirely clear what’s next for him. Some people aren’t even sure if he has a future with the Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot spoke about his situation while talking to 92.3 The Fan.

She believes Gabriel will be back in Cleveland next year, but his days of playing this season have likely come to an end.

“I don’t think you’re going to see Dillon Gabriel on the field this season. I think that it’s going to be Shedeur the rest of the way. I think Dillon will be back with the team next year,” Cabot said.

Browns’ QB Of The Future Is Unclear

That statement brings more uncertainty around Cleveland’s future with its quarterbacks. It isn’t clear if Gabriel will be the permanent starter, or if that honor will go to Sanders, or perhaps someone else.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is taking a week-by-week approach to Gabriel, Sanders, and the position of QB. That is probably the best idea, but it is casting a shadow of doubt over everything.

Many people are calling on the Browns to pursue another quarterback in the upcoming draft. If they do that, it’ll add even more doubt to the Browns, and it could spell trouble for Gabriel and perhaps Sanders, too.

Cabot says that Gabriel will be back next year, but will he be playing as a starter or a backup QB?

This is one of the many, many questions that Cleveland fans are asking, and the team isn’t providing clear answers.

