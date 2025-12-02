Insider Drops New Insight About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns have not had it easy this season. The more his team suffers, the more people call for him to lose his job, and, right now, no one would be shocked if he wasn’t the Browns’ head coach next season.

At the same time, his firing isn’t a sure thing, and there is still debate about whether he deserves his job.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the answer is clear: Stefanski should stay in Cleveland.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Cabot said that Stefanski deserves to come back next year and work with a team that isn’t playing “rookie ball.”

“I do think that Kevin (Stefanski) deserves another chance to come back and work with a QB that can win games. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I certainly don’t think that he should take the fall for rookie ball this year,” Cabot said.

Like everyone else on the team, Stefanski wasn’t expecting things to go this way this year. The entire team has been thrown into disarray, partly because of its quarterback situation.

One could argue that Stefanski didn’t adjust quickly and was too stubborn with his coaching choices, while others might say that he was just doing the best with what he was handed. If the team can make the most of the offseason, as well as add some new additions, he could have better luck next year.

If Stefanski didn’t have such a history with the team and a proven track record in the NFL, he would have likely already lost his job. But it seems like he still has the goodwill of his players and front office, so he may be welcomed back next year.

But the team will have to work hard in the offseason to ensure that it has a stronger roster and more chances for success.

Stefanski can’t have another season like this one.

