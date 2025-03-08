Analyst Proposes Trade Idea For Key Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns had the highest-priced offense in 2024, in part due to significant contracts the team signed with their offensive line and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

That luxury is now a liability, however.

Cleveland was forced to shed or restructure contracts over the past two months for the team to meet the league’s $279.2 million salary threshold before the 2025 season starts next week.

The Browns could continue to cut into that deficit by moving on from one key defender this year, analyst Moe Moton suggested.

Moton proposed that the Browns could trade cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for more draft capital in April’s draft.

“Besides a trade involving Garrett, the Browns can also deal cornerback Greg Newsome II for immediate cap relief, saving $13.4 million. Newsome is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He is coming off a down season, allowing a 112.5 passer rating. Cleveland could move on from Newsome a year early and pick up a draft pick for him if it embarks upon a rebuild this offseason,” Moton wrote.

Newsome is in the final season of his rookie deal after Cleveland exercised its fifth-year option for the player last year.

Moton believes the Panthers would be interested due to the lack of depth Carolina has in its defensive backfield.

Jaycee Horn has struggled to stay on the field in Carolina due to health issues, and Mike Jackson is eligible to be a free agent next week.

Cleveland would still have quality pieces in the defensive backfield if the team traded Newsome.

Corners Martin “M.J.” Emerson and Denzel Ward provide a steady base, and the franchise could use one of their available dozen draft picks to acquire more talent for 2025.

