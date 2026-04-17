Draft Expert Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 6 Pick

With all of the talk about positions of need and value at a particular spot, the Cleveland Browns could have a very simple solution at the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They can just wait to see who is taken ahead of them and then select the best remaining available payer, regardless of position.

The players Cleveland has been most strongly linked to, specifically wide receiver Carnell Tate and offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, are not considered among the top six overall prospects in this year’s class. So, if the Browns prioritize need over upside, they could be passing on a future All-Pro somewhere else.

With that in mind, draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic revealed what the Browns should do with the No. 6 pick, saying it should be used on the best player available.

“At No. 6, you need to take the best player that’s there. You don’t want to take a lesser player in that situation, but at the same time, you’ll have to be comfortable with who’s going to be available there at 24,” Brugler said.

NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler says the Browns need to take a swing with their first draft selection. "At #6, you need to take the best player that's there." – @dpbrugler pic.twitter.com/wK2E5XR1Vj — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) April 17, 2026

Brugler’s overall rankings for this year’s draft have linebacker Arvell Reese at No. 1 overall, followed in order by running back Jeremiyah Love, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, linebacker Sonny Styles, safety Caleb Downs, and cornerback Mansoor Delane. Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa are his top-rated offensive linemen at No. 8 and No. 12, respectively, with Tate in between them at No. 10.

Delane is rarely mentioned in the top six of any reputable mock draft, so he can be removed from this equation. If the board otherwise follows Brugler’s thinking, the Browns may believe that they will be better served by trading down and satisfying their needs at their two most necessary positions.

There are several wide receivers likely to be available at the No. 24 overall pick, with Brugler’s rankings placing Jordyn Tyson at No. 20, KC Concepcion at No. 21, Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 22, and Denzel Boston at No. 26. Offensive linemen in that area are Freeling at No. 17, Kadyn Proctor at No. 19, and Caleb Lomu at No. 25.

If the Browns are fully committed to addressing their positional needs over everything else, it could make for a great deal of second-guessing right away and in the future.

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Hanford Dixon Questions Browns' Judgment On 2025 Pick