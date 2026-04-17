Browns Among Teams Present For Top WR Prospect’s Workout

Less than one week before the 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin, a potentially big shakeup to the board is looming. Wide receiver prospect Jordyn Tyson could improve his stock significantly with his first workout of the pre-draft process.

This could be a substantial development for the Cleveland Browns, who are thought to be the team with the greatest need at the position that’s also holding a top 10 pick. It also could have a huge effect on the status of Carnell Tate, who right now is considered to be the top prospect at the position and a likely choice by the Browns at No. 6 overall.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Browns are among 20 teams present for Tyson’s personal workout at Arizona State, and they range up and down the draft order.

“Sources: Over 20 NFL teams — including multiple GMs — are at Jordyn Tyson’s personal workout today, including: Titans, Giants, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, among others,” Schultz posted on X.

Sources: Over 20 NFL teams — including multiple GMs — are at Jordyn Tyson’s personal workout today, including: Titans, Giants, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, among others. pic.twitter.com/hwbT9ufzxg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 17, 2026

Following a season-ending hamstring injury that limited him to just nine games in 2025, Tyson declined to work out at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in late February or at the Arizona State Pro Day in late March. If he does run the 40-yard dash on Friday, his time could change his status considerably, particularly when compared to Tate.

The Ohio State star ran a somewhat disappointing 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, then did not try to improve on that time at the Ohio State Pro Day. Despite that, he has maintained his status as the top wide receiver prospect in this class over Makai Lemon of USC.

Tyson certainly would have been in that top group if not for his long list of college injuries. His production, however, cannot be questioned, as in 21 games over the past two seasons, he has 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He also has an interesting background, with his brother Jaylon Tyson a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They could make history as the first brothers to be first-round picks in different pro sports.

That is virtually assured no matter how Jordyn Tyson performs at this workout, but it could determine if he does better than his brother’s No. 20 overall NBA Draft status.

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Insider Reveals Browns' Dilemma With Top WR Prospects