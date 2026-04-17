© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, April 17, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Urges Browns To Draft Top RB Prospect

Hanford Dixon Urges Browns To Draft Top RB Prospect

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Hanford Dixon Urges Browns To Draft Top RB Prospect
May 8, 2014: Final preparations are made prior to the start of the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, NY.

 

The Cleveland Browns are facing some unfortunate circumstances despite holding the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They need a franchise quarterback, yet there will not be one available to them, and they could be presented with the opportunity to land the next great NFL running back despite drafting a worthy starter just last year.

With Jeremiyah Love considered by many to be the best overall prospect in the draft, regardless of position, the Browns could be facing a difficult choice of value versus need when they are on the clock. Cleveland could select Love, betting on his predicted upside, despite the presence of Quinshon Judkins, who was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Or, the Browns could take advantage of Love’s presence and trade down with another team that covets him and is in greater need of his substantial talent. Of course, this could all prove to be moot if the Notre Dame product is taken in the top five picks, as expected.

Given the chance, Browns legend Hanford Dixon is urging the team to draft the top running back prospect and wait to add a wide receiver later in the first round.

“I think if we are fortunate enough to get a Jeremiyah Love or an impact player on offense, then with the second pick, we’re able to get an impact wide receiver that’s going to help this offense out,” Dixon said.

In recent years, the first-round value for running backs has diminished significantly, so the clamor over Love is significant in that context. He could be a franchise-changing player for a team lacking star power and game-breaking ability at the position.

It could be argued that the Browns need as many players of that quality as possible. Drafting Love could also indicate that the organization is not entirely confident that Judkins will ever fully recover from a serious leg injury that ended his rookie season just short of 1,000 yards rushing.

With wide receiver Carnell Tate or a lineman, the likely targets for Cleveland at No. 6, the Browns could improve their offense by taking either avenue. They could also consider the best defensive player on the board, though that would be a luxury pick, based on their current roster.

The worst-case scenario would be that the Browns pass on Love and he turns out to be as great as analysts think he will be, but that is the risk the NFL Draft often presents.

NEXT:  Browns Among Teams Present For Top WR Prospect's Workout
Mike Battaglino
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation