Hanford Dixon Urges Browns To Draft Top RB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are facing some unfortunate circumstances despite holding the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They need a franchise quarterback, yet there will not be one available to them, and they could be presented with the opportunity to land the next great NFL running back despite drafting a worthy starter just last year.

With Jeremiyah Love considered by many to be the best overall prospect in the draft, regardless of position, the Browns could be facing a difficult choice of value versus need when they are on the clock. Cleveland could select Love, betting on his predicted upside, despite the presence of Quinshon Judkins, who was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Or, the Browns could take advantage of Love’s presence and trade down with another team that covets him and is in greater need of his substantial talent. Of course, this could all prove to be moot if the Notre Dame product is taken in the top five picks, as expected.

Given the chance, Browns legend Hanford Dixon is urging the team to draft the top running back prospect and wait to add a wide receiver later in the first round.

“I think if we are fortunate enough to get a Jeremiyah Love or an impact player on offense, then with the second pick, we’re able to get an impact wide receiver that’s going to help this offense out,” Dixon said.

What's the fastest way to get to the end zone? PLAYMAKERS@HanfordDixon29 calls for the Browns to draft Jeremiyah Love at #6. Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/iZhptzqpw4 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) April 17, 2026

In recent years, the first-round value for running backs has diminished significantly, so the clamor over Love is significant in that context. He could be a franchise-changing player for a team lacking star power and game-breaking ability at the position.

It could be argued that the Browns need as many players of that quality as possible. Drafting Love could also indicate that the organization is not entirely confident that Judkins will ever fully recover from a serious leg injury that ended his rookie season just short of 1,000 yards rushing.

With wide receiver Carnell Tate or a lineman, the likely targets for Cleveland at No. 6, the Browns could improve their offense by taking either avenue. They could also consider the best defensive player on the board, though that would be a luxury pick, based on their current roster.

The worst-case scenario would be that the Browns pass on Love and he turns out to be as great as analysts think he will be, but that is the risk the NFL Draft often presents.

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