Insider Reveals Browns’ Dilemma With Top WR Prospects

The Cleveland Browns’ search for a No. 1 wide receiver could experience a very interesting plot twist just days before the 2026 NFL Draft. While Carnell Tate is seen as the consensus top prospect at the position, Jordyn Tyson might be able to change that thinking.

The Arizona State wide receiver has not conducted a pre-draft workout, coming off a season-ending hamstring injury. However, Tyson is scheduled to perform in front of teams on Friday, including the Browns, which could raise his stock significantly.

That is why insider Tony Grossi has revealed a dilemma for the Browns involving the top wide receiver prospects, which could make it more questionable for them to draft Tate at No. 6 overall.

“Yeah, [Jordyn Tyson] could be [higher than Carnell Tate in the Browns’ draft board]. I’m sure the Browns are represented [at Tyson’s workout]. If he shows he’s over that injury and runs under 4.4, or right around 4.4 or less, he might be judged the better receiver. Not by me, but by a lot of other people,” Grossi said.

Could the Browns have Jordyn Tyson as their WR1 over Carnell Tate? "Yeah, he could be," – @TonyGrossi 👀 pic.twitter.com/uPBmuZTsQh — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 17, 2026

Tate has been linked to Cleveland for months, as all of the circumstances seem to align. The Browns need a wide receiver; the Ohio State product is seen as the best player at the position, and the draft value is close enough for him to be worthy of the No. 6 overall selection.

However, Grossi is raising the real possibility that Tyson may actually be the better prospect. It should be noted that Tate ran a slower-than-ideal 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, then bypassed the opportunity to try again at his Pro Day, so if Tyson shows he has more speed, that could change perceptions of the two significantly.

Despite being injury-prone throughout his career at multiple colleges, Tyson’s production when able to take the field is well beyond what Tate was able to do, albeit as a secondary target at Ohio State. In the past two seasons, in 21 games, Tyson had 136 catches for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns. Meanwhile, in 26 games, Tate had 103 catches for 1,608 yards and 13 TDs.

Tyson could also be an intriguing choice for the Browns for a unique reason. His brother Jaylon Tyson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite all of this, Jordyn Tyson is unlikely to be a top 10 pick, so the Browns may be more receptive to trading down and targeting him later on.

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Draft Expert Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 6 Pick