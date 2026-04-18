Browns Players Announce New Jersey Numbers

The Cleveland Browns and their fans are all focused on the 2026 draft these days. With less than a week to go until the big day, rumors are swirling all over the place as GM Andrew Berry has nine picks and a pair of first-rounders to round out this roster.

With an entirely new coaching staff coming in as well, there are going to be a lot of new faces in the building this season. Along with those new faces, there will be a few new numbers as well.

The Browns posted an update listing all the numbers of the new players who have joined the roster this offseason. Additionally, a few returning players opted to change their numbers as well, including potential starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will go back to the No. 2 he wore in college.

There will be four new numbers in the 70s along the offensive line, and if all goes according to plan, another big left tackle will join the team early in the upcoming draft and likely take one of the remaining 70s as well.

ESPN’s Tony Grossi believes the sixth pick will come down to either Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa, who is considered by many to be the No. 1 tackle in the class and could be gone before the Browns are on the clock. Many others believe the logical move is to go with a receiver and look to land a tackle at No. 24 instead.

There are plenty of good numbers waiting for the new members of this draft class regardless of the position they play. After all, it’s the player who makes the number, and the most important thing is that these players feel at home and are prepared to usher in a new, successful era of Browns football.

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