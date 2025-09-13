Browns Nation

Saturday, September 13, 2025
Analyst Proposes 'Win-Win' Browns, Cowboys Trade

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Proposes 'Win-Win' Browns, Cowboys Trade
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is known for making bold moves.

Berry has made several moves to improve the Browns’ roster, utilizing those deals to augment his team’s draft capital.

Analyst Kristopher Knox is proposing another trade that could be something Berry pursues.

Knox suggested Cleveland’s GM should offer up one player to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for multiple picks in future drafts.

“Trading for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II could give the Cowboys exactly the sort of cornerback depth they need. The 25-year-old is coming off of a fantastic game against the Cincinnati Bengals (68.7 opposing passer rating) and has shown the ability to play on the perimeter or in the slot. This deal would allow the Browns to cash in a player they may not be able to keep after this season for draft capital they may desperately need in 2026. There’s a real chance that the Browns are looking ahead toward the draft by midseason,” Knox wrote.

Newsome was a first-round selection for the Browns in 2021, and Cleveland picked up his fifth-year option for this season in 2024.

Rumors have swirled around Newsome ever since, especially after last year’s poor campaign.

Those proposals are happening again thanks to Cleveland’s season-opening loss, and Knox suggested the Browns could potentially lose the next three games due to this tough opening stretch.

Dallas has already shown its willingness to make bold trades in 2025, dealing Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Knox noted that Newsome could form an “elite cornerback room” with DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs already on the Cowboys’ roster.

Browns Nation