Analyst Questions 1 Browns Decision For Steelers Game

By

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost their most important player — on offense, at least — for the remainder of the season.

Deshaun Watson will no longer be on the field this year, and while he’s expected to be back for the start of the upcoming campaign, the team will have to deal with his absence in the most crucial stretch of this season.

Shockingly, HC Kevin Stefanski has announced that rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson — not P.J. Walker — would get the start in Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s why Craig Carton and Willie Colon believe they’re making a huge mistake, as Thompson-Robinson didn’t look good at all in his lone start this season.

In the latest edition of The Carton Show, they were both skeptical of the reports of DTR looking good in practice, stating that the New York Jets have said the same of Zach Wilson, and we’ve all seen how that’s turned out.

They questioned the decision to start DTR over Walker, who’s far from spectacular but has won the team some games, not to mention the fact that he has more rhythm after making several appearances subbing in for Watson this season.

The Browns were quite high on DTR after watching him thrive in the preseason.

He was put in a tough spot against the Baltimore Ravens, as he couldn’t prepare for the game and was sent out there when Watson shockingly announced that he wasn’t going to play.

But still, with a divisional title still on the table, this is a dangerous decision, to say the least.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Insider Notes How Deshaun Watson's Injury Will Impact The Team

